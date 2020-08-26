Zoodles! Curly fries! All the fixins for a colorful Thai salad! If visions of any of these make you feel all sorts of excited and you don’t have a spiralizer in your life…what the heck are you waiting for?

A spiralizer is pretty much an essential kitchen device for home cooks of all skill levels, and, if you’re not familiar, it does exactly what its name implies: cuts up fruits and veggies into a spiral, noodle- or ribbon-like shape. Whether you’re looking for a low-carb alternative to traditional noodles (we see you, keto dieters), love preparing some shoestring sweet potato fries or simply enjoy getting inventive in the kitchen, the tool makes the preparation of tons of produce worlds easier.

Even better is a spiralizer that does all the hard work for you. Enter: the Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Three-Blade Electric Power Spiralizer ($19.99, originally $54; store.cnn.com). We tried this tool out for ourselves, and it couldn’t be easier to use, starting with setup. The device includes three different blade options, so you have your pick of angel-hair like spiralization as well as two thicker ribbon-like shapes, to suit whatever recipe is on the menu. We found that it spiralized zucchini, potatoes and carrots in seconds and with not a single issue. Quick ‘n’ easy potato and carrot fritters, anyone?

Because it’s electric, you just push a button and press down on the piece of food you’re spiralizing (a huge bonus if you’ve got arthritis or any sort of condition that makes it uncomfortable to use a manual spiralizing apparatus). Note that for best results, you’ll want to make sure that both ends of the piece of food you’re spiralizing are flat, to ensure a good grip by the device as it works its magic. Also, it shouldn’t be more than a few inches high — it can’t be any taller than the height of the food shute — so you’ll have to cut longer pieces of products, like carrots and zucchini, into two or three pieces.

Unlike some other barebones spiralizers on the market, this one makes preparation and storage a breeze, as your fruits and veggies are deposited directly in its ample 84-ounce container. We found you could easily fit the contents of two large zucchini in there, though at approximately 7.5 inches long and 4.5 inches wide, it’s not so big that it takes up tons of real estate on a small kitchen counter.

We also had no qualms with cleanup: Simply hand-wash all the contents save for the electric motor, which can be wiped down with a damp cloth. It also comes with a cleaning brush for safe and efficient removal of any leftover produce on the blades.

Honestly, there’s nothing about this easy, lightweight tool that we can complain about. (We also appreciated the handful of recipes at the back of the user manual, with suggestions for which ribbon shape to use.) And at a sale price of under $20 — plus a six-month warranty — it’s an exceptional value and most definitely worth adding to your kitchen arsenal.