As new tech continues to favor USB-C ports over regular ol’ USB ports, an adapter is more crucial than ever. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite picks of hubs, adapters and dongles to keep you plugged in. Whether you’re looking for a quick plug-in for your USB 3.0 flash drive or full port expansion, there’s an option that gives you just what you’re looking for.

Anker USB-C Hub PHOTO: Amazon

This hub offers five additional ports via your USB-C connection. You’re getting three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port and even an Ethernet port, and it’s small enough that it won’t take up space on your desk. With this hub, you’ll get high-speed data transfer and internet connection.

Apple USB-C AV Multiport Adapter ($69; amazon.com)

Apple USB-C AV Multiport Adapter PHOTO: Amazon

Apple’s multiport adapter gives you an additional USB-C port, a USB 3.0 port and an HDMI port. It’s a great option if you don’t need a lot of port expansion. It works for both the iPad Pro and MacBooks.

Slim Aluminum Type-C Multiport Adapter ($69.99; satechi.net)

Slim Aluminum Type-C Multiport Adapter PHOTO: Satechi

Super slim and available in colors to coordinate with your Mac, this adapter gives you a lot of port expansion. It features a microSD and SD card reader, USB-C power delivery and a 4K HDMI port as well as two USB 3.0 ports.

Type-C Aluminum USB Hub & Card Reader ($34.99; satechi.net)

Type-C Aluminum USB Hub & Card Reader PHOTO: Satechi

Featuring microSD and SD card readers as well as three USB 3.0 ports, this hub does not come with an HDMI or Ethernet port. Still, we like the design, as the hub sits nicely on your desk while propping up your port extensions.

Aluminum USB-C to USB-A 3.0 Adapter ($14.99; satechi.net)

Aluminum USB-C to USB-A 3.0 Adapter PHOTO: Satechi

Satechi gives you access to a single USB 3.0 port from your USB-C. If you’re looking for a quick plug-in of a thumb drive, this is the perfect option at a reasonable price. You can also coordinate it to blend with your Mac color.

Belkin USB-C Docking Station/Multimedia Hub ($69.99, originally $99.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Belkin USB-C Docking Station/Multimedia Hub PHOTO: BH Photo Video

While this may be a pricier option, it’s definitely worth it. You’ll get an HDMI port with 4K output, a gigabit Ethernet port and two USB 3.0 ports as well as microSD and SD card readers. It’s easy to store when you’re not using it, and with its versatility, it’s the only hub you’ll ever need.

Pearstone 6-Inch USB-C to USB-A Adapter ($8.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Pearstone 6-Inch USB-C to USB-A Adapter PHOTO: BH Photo Video

This inexpensive adapter gives you a single USB-A port and supports data transfer at a speed of 5 gigabytes per second. You’re getting a quality charge for your devices and efficient data transfer through this adapter, all at a price that won’t break the bank.

EZQuest 6.6-Foot USB-C to HDMI 4K Cable ($24.99; bhphotovideo.com)

EZQuest 6.6-Foot USB-C to HDMI 4K Cable PHOTO: BH Photo Video

If you’re looking to connect your computer to your TV, this 6.6-foot cable will get the job done. It supports 4K output and is made with anodized aluminum sleeves to minimize electromagnetic interference.

Microsoft USB-C to USB-A Adapter ($19, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Microsoft USB-C to USB-A Adapter PHOTO: Amazon

Microsoft designed this option for a quick USB-A port connection. You can use this adapter for connection to flash drives, keyboards and other accessories. It supports data transfers at 5 gigabytes per second, so you’ll have everything you need on your laptop in no time.

Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub With Power Passthrough ($77.47, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub With Power Passthrough PHOTO: Amazon

This hub offers a USB-C port with power passthrough, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, a VGA port and a gigabit Ethernet port. This port works with both laptops and Surfaces, so we’re fans of the versatility.

Apple USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter ($8.99; amazon.com)

Apple USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re still using hardwired headphones that you need to plug into your smartphone, this is the adapter you’re looking for. This works for headphones with a traditional aux output. It’s inexpensive and small, so make sure you keep it in a safe place.

Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter ($39; amazon.com)

Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter PHOTO: Amazon

This adapter plugs directly into your iPhone’s or iPad’s Lightning port and gives you access to an HDMI port and a USB-C port. Similar to Apple’s adapter for a Mac, it has only a few ports, but it’s portable and efficient.

Hyper HyperDrive Tough USB-C to Lightning Adapter ($29.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Hyper HyperDrive Tough USB-C to Lightning Adapter PHOTO: BH Photo Video

This Lightning cable delivers a powerful charge to your iPhone or iPad using the Lightning port. It’s a good purchase if you’re working with a MacBook, as you’ll be able to use the USB-C port to charge your phone through your computer.

Xuma USB-C to Micro USB Adapter ($6.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Xuma USB-C to Micro USB Adapter PHOTO: BH Photo Video

Small and compact, this small adapter gives you a Micro USB port. The brushed aluminum finish adds a nice touch.

Aluminum USB-C Mobile Pro Hub ($59.99; satechi.net)

Aluminum USB-C Mobile Pro Hub PHOTO: Satechi

This hub was designed exclusively for the 2018 iPad Pro. It adds a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port and a USB-C port to your iPad Pro.

BrexLink Micro USB to USB-C Adapter ($7.99; amazon.com)

BrexLink Micro USB to USB-C Adapter PHOTO: Amazon

You get a four-pack of adapters that give you a Micro USB port with this option. The price is super low, and considering these are small adapters, it’s a bonus to have a couple extra on hand.