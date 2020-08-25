Why US secretaries of state usually make themselves scarce during party conventions

This was excerpted from the August 25 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) US secretaries of state usually make themselves scarce during their parties' national conventions, to shield the nation's business abroad from the grubby residue of partisan politics.

In 2012, Hillary Clinton got about as far away as possible — touring Indonesia, China, East Timor and Brunei. In 2016, John Kerry also chose Asia as a refuge from the Democratic convention. During the 2004 Republican convention, Colin Powell hid out in Panama.

Pompeo's move, while ethically questionable, is entirely consistent with the Trump administration's foreign policy, which on issues from Iran to China and NATO to climate change has often looked like one giant appeal to Trump's base.

He's not even following the standards he imposed upon his staff -- CNN's Jennifer Hansler reports Pompeo warned overseas employees in July not to "improperly engage the Department of State in the political process."

