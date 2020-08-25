Western Carolina University condemns racist videos posted on social media by students

(CNN) Western Carolina University is condemning racist videos posted on social media by students.

One video shared multiple times online shows two White females saying, "If I am a cracker, you're allowed to be called the ("N" word) ... with the A ... not the ER."

In another video two White males are seen giving the "OK" hand signal, which has been associated with white supremacy. The two males say throughout the video that when they use the signal -- they are just saying "OK" and not being racist.

Throughout the video, the males say they are not racist, but use the "N" word several times.

The university in Cullowhee, about 50 miles southwest of Asheville, announced last week that it was moving its undergraduate instruction online for the rest of the fall semester along with reducing capacity in dorms to control the spread of Covid-19.

Read More