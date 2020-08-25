Meet Kerith, the 2-year-old golden retriever who comforts firefighters in California

(CNN) The firefighters at the base camp in northern California have been braving wildfires for the last week, as the Golden State continues to see acres of land burn following a heat wave and lightning strikes.

They wear helmets and goggles that are streaked with ash, and their faces often remain stoic as they work around the clock to help get a handle on the blazes.

But there is always one thing after a long shift helps make the firefighters smile: The embrace of their canine pal Kerith.

The 2-year-old golden retriever, a certified crisis response therapy dog, takes her role job very seriously, spreading love to firefighters as they take on the Woodward Fire in California's Marin County.

Kerith, a pet therapy dog, is popular among the firefighters in Marin County.

On her Instagram page , Kerith describes herself as an "Adventurous Golden" "Therapy Dog" "Trail Runner" and "Beach Explorer."

