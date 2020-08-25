The Ohio State University suspends 228 students for violating pandemic precautions even before classes begin

(CNN) Even before classes began Tuesday, The Ohio State University temporarily suspended 228 students who officials said broke guidelines around social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State, located in Columbus, is one of the largest in the country, with nearly 70,000 students.

Students moved back to campus starting August 12. At the time, the university sent out a note telling students they must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and that gatherings could not include more than 10 people.

In the note, Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers warned the university's student conduct team was in the process of opening dozens of cases that would likely result in interim suspensions.



