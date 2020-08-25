The Ohio State University suspends 228 students for violating pandemic precautions even before classes begin

(CNN) Even before classes began Tuesday, The Ohio State University temporarily suspended 228 students who it said broke guidelines around social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.



The university, located in Columbus, is one of the largest in the country with nearly 70,000 students.

Students moved back to campus starting on August 19. At the time, the university sent out a note telling students they must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and that gatherings could not include more than 10 people.



In the note, Vice President of Student Life Melissa S. Shivers warned the university's student conduct team was in the process of opening dozens of cases that would likely result in interim suspensions.

Shivers also made clear that student organizations involved in unsafe gatherings could lose their university recognition and funding.

"Perhaps knowing about the action we are taking will influence your decisions and prompt you to encourage others to take this situation seriously" Shivers wrote in her letter on August 21. "And remember that this is all about more than the individual. We have one shot at this -- responding to what so many of you asked for: an on campus semester at Ohio State."

