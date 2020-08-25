A mother captured an emotional photo of her son crying in virtual class to show difficulties of distance learning during pandemic

(CNN) When her son returned to virtual learning last week, Jana Coombs saw him struggling.

Her 5-year-old, a kindergartener at a school in Coweta County, Georgia, was so frustrated with the remote back-to-school experience, that he put his head down and cried.

Seeing him in pain, Coombs knew she needed to do something. So she snapped a photo and shared it online on August 17, in hopes of raising awareness around the difficulty some students face not being in a classroom.

"I just took that picture because I wanted people to see reality," Coombs told CNN affiliate WXIA. "And then he came over and we hugged and I was crying right along with him."

The start of the school year has led to educators and parents nationwide clashing over starting in-person classes amid the pandemic. As of Tuesday, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.7 million people and killed over 178,000 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

