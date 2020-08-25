(CNN) It has been more than 160 days since Breonna Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in her own home when three plainclothes Louisville police officers executing a "no-knock" warrant returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought he was shooting at intruders.

Fueled by uncertainty over the criminal investigation into Taylor's death, the city has become a powder keg as tensions remain high. On Tuesday, that fragility will be tested as protest organizers look to hold one of the largest demonstrations the city has seen since Taylor was struck by eight police bullets. Organizers plan to interrupt one of the state's most treasured events, the Kentucky Derby, rescheduled for early September.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a press briefing Monday to address rumors and let the public know the city had been in contact with groups planning to demonstrate.

Fischer said he had been in contact with members of Until Freedom, a New York City-based social justice organization that has been stationed in Louisville since earlier this month. The organization's mission is to get into "good trouble" in the name of Taylor by conducting peaceful protests every Tuesday.

"Their goal -- as John Lewis said -- is to create 'good trouble' that leads to a better, more racially equitable society and that's a goal I hope we all can agree on," Fischer said in reference to the phrase coined by the late-US representative and Civil Rights icon who famously said to get into " good trouble, necessary trouble."

Tuesday's event, which organizers say is expected to attract people from across the country, is a half-mile march from South Central Park, a central location, to the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy.

More than 200 people showed up on Tuesday to march.

Months of protests

Fischer's comments came after Louisville Chief of Police Robert Schroeder sent a memo, seen by CNN, to all department personnel declaring an "all work-day," meaning all hands are on deck and no day off is allowed.

The city has already seen some protests grow tense.

In July, protesters marched to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's front lawn, and 87 people were arrested for criminal trespass, among other charges.

Earlier this month, the LMPD enforced a policy that resulted in the arrest of two protesters and six received citations for obstructing traffic when marching in the streets.

Louisville police said in a Facebook post on August 9 that officers began enforcing an ordinance that stops protesters from obstructing streets -- an issue that surfaced during previous demonstrations.

Fischer, during Monday's press conference, said violence, property destruction and blocking traffic could result in citations or arrests. He noted that racial justice is "a goal that we all support" but stressed the importance of maintaining order.

"We just have to balance the right to protest with our essential duty to preserve public safety; it's not always an easy balance to strike, people have seen that, but that's our job and that's what we're working hard every day to make possible," he said.

Fischer acknowledged that there are other groups planning to make the trek to Louisville and authorities will be monitoring them. He said the Louisville police department has "plans in place and is ready to step in when needed to ensure order."

"Our citizens deserve that, and I ask everybody to work with us on this goal of order and safety for everyone," Fischer said, adding that their hope and expectation is that protests are peaceful.

Tamika Mallory, a co-founder of Until Freedom, told CNN when the LMPD enforces these types of laws -- like barring protesters from marching in the streets -- it is an attack on the "rules on a movement about disruption, you're antagonizing people."

Celebrities 'continue to shed light'

The FBI is investigating whether Taylor's civil rights were violated. Officials have not provided an update on the case's status. Taylor's mother has filed a lawsuit against in civil court against the three officers.

Cameron, the state attorney general, dismissed rumors on Sunday night that there would be an imminent announcement on the criminal investigation, tweeting "the investigation remains ongoing...we continue to pursue the facts in this case through an independent and thorough investigation."

What's seen as a delay of justice for Taylor's family has moved millions around the world, shaking the consciousness and gaining support from a wide group of stakeholders, including celebrities like James and Winfrey who have spoken out against racial injustice.

Last Tuesday, James and his Los Angeles Lakers' teammates walked into the arena for their playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers wearing red hats that looked like the MAGA hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump. But the text on the hats read: "Make America Great Again Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

The hat worn by the Lakers before a playoffs game last week.

The Lakers lost -- but James seized the moment to send a powerful message.

"It's just something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure," he said.

"The situation that's going on in Louisville, Kentucky, an innocent woman being killed, by the name of Breonna Taylor, a woman who had a bright future, and her life was taken away from her. There have been no arrests. There's been no justice -- not only for her but for her family. We want to continue to shed light on that situation. It's just unjust."

Following the Lakers' game against Trail Blazers on Monday, James echoed his commitment to using his platform to elevate Black people. "I've got half of my brain locked in on the playoffs," he said, "and the other half locked in on how the hell I can help Black people become greater in America."

One of the 26 billboards place around Louisville, Kentucky, by Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey's O Magazine, in collaboration Until Freedom, erected