Why you need a 'big friendship' in your life
Updated 7:02 AM ET, Tue August 25, 2020
(CNN)Even though their shared love of "Gossip Girl" sparked a friendship that changed their lives forever, Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman are here to tell you that lifelong bonds don't have to be about what you and the other person have in common -- often, it's the opposite.
What began so magically after a mutual friend invited them to a watch party for the prom episode grew into a relationship that has helped define their adulthoods and careers. It hasn't always been easy, but their friendship has endured in part because of their ability to disrupt what linguist Deborah Tannen has called "the story of sameness," the way some friends -- especially women -- bond over their similarities. It turns out, these friends needed to forge a bond defined by their differences, and an ability to communicate about them clearly and repeatedly.
The casual observer might think something like this would be easy for two successful women already famous for being friends. Since 2014, Sow and Friedman have co-hosted "Call Your Girlfriend," their popular podcast with hundreds of thousands of listeners per episode, where they explore life, culture, politics and more through the lens of their long-distance friendship. (Though they both lived in Washington, DC, when a mutual friend first introduced them, Sow, a digital strategist born in Guinea and raised in Nigeria, Belgium and France, now lives in Brooklyn. Friedman, a journalist originally from Iowa, lives in Los Angeles).
They are also well-known as the architects of "Shine Theory," a term they've trademarked that entered common parlance through a column Friedman wrote for The Cut in 2013. Put simply, it's "I don't shine if you don't shine" -- an "investment, over the long term, in helping someone be their best self -- and relying on their help in return. It is a conscious decision to bring your full self to your friendships, and to not let insecurity or envy ravage them."
In their recent book, "Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close," the two friends bring new emotional and intellectual concepts to the table -- woven together with research from thinkers like Tannen and others to do exactly what their podcast does: try to understand the world outside their friendship by looking at the world inside it. They define the title concept -- "big friendship" -- as "a bond of great strength, force, and significance that transcends life phases, geography, and emotional shifts." As Sow told me, it's a term that describes "the person that you want to be there on the last days of your life."
Key to sustaining big friendships -- especially in a world that suggests friendship should be effortless and the grit and striving of emotional relationships is most applicable to the work of marriage, siblings and child-rearing -- is the "stretch," Sow and Friedman's extended metaphor for the ways that both members of a "big friendship" have to recognize that no friendship lasts on autopilot.
The core truth their book reveals is how none of this comes easy -- to them or to anyone else. Growth -- sometimes painful -- is required to keep up with individual life changes and evolutions