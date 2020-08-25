NATO allies are facing off in the Eastern Mediterranean. The conflict could entangle the entire region

(CNN) Tension is simmering in the waters of the Eastern Mediterranean as Greece and Turkey, NATO allies but historic rivals, inch toward a possible military confrontation that could end up engulfing the region.

Naval vessels from both countries made a show of force in the contested region of the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday as a race for gas and oil reserves adds a new point of friction to old disputes.

While the NATO allies have been engaging in gunboat diplomacy that has pulled more countries into the dispute, Germany has been looking to de-escalate the tensions that threaten to spill over regionally.

"The conversation windows between Greece and Turkey must now be opened further -- and not closed. In addition, instead of new provocations, we now finally need steps to relax and an initiation of direct discussions," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted ahead of visits to both Athens and Ankara on Tuesday in an effort to get the two countries back to the negotiation table.

In this photo provided by the Greek National Defense Ministry, warships take part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete, on Aug. 24, 2020.

Tensions flared when Ankara announced that it is extending the duration of a seismic exploration mission in the disputed waters originally expected to end on Monday in a maritime navigational note using the global NAVTEX system. The Oruc Reis survey vessel is accompanied by naval ships and the Turkish defense ministry announced maritime exercises in the area.

