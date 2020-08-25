Sleep apps have become a dime a dozen for those having trouble falling asleep. But Restflix is the peacock among pigeons. Unlike the flock of available sleep apps — which, for the most part, are audio-only apps akin to white noise machines — Restflix is more unique in its approach that packages audio and video to create a serine, brain-calming experience to lull you to sleep.

The content, available on-demand from a mobile app (Android or iOS), the web, and three major streamers (Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV), will run you $49.99 (down from $99) for a two-year subscription.

While that might seem stark for a sleep app, after adding Resflix to our nightly ritual for more than a week, we have to say that the sounds and visuals (at a lower brightness) helped us ease into sleep after long days. And with so many options of videos, we always found something that was better than the night before. It’s by no means perfect, but we found ourselves excited to tune into it as we made our way into bed.

A pretty standard interface

The design feels like your standard streaming service. There’s a search bar in the top right corner, and as you scroll down you find a choice of categories, like a less filled version of Netflix. There’s even a side scroller in each category to find other content.

Our biggest complaint is that the categories on the mobile app are not laid out strategically. The title for each category is the same size as all the other titles (for example, “Music” is the same size as a subcategory called “Oceans”). Simply put, it’s tricky to navigate and find videos. It doesn’t ruin the whole experience, but it’s a hindrance. In the end, you can still find the content you want — the path for finding it is just different, depending on the platform you’re using.

If you work your way to the right corner and click, you’ll find access to Restflix TV, and it’s an awesome option if you’re not into sifting through categories for certain videos. It’s super easy to tune to one of its 21 channels and let it run while you lie down and relax. Plus, we found content on these channels that we couldn’t find while navigating through the categories. It’s a really great alternative and cuts down on search time if you’re not picky about what you’re playing.

A quick note on mobile listening