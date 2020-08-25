What’s the promise of wireless charging? Well, it’s the convenience factor. No more fumbling with plugging a cord in. You can just toss your device on a pad or a stand, line it up and see it start to charge. The key point here is that you need to line up the wireless charging spot on your device with the coil in the pad.

It might be a nuisance or an annoyance to you, and there’s also a chance you might not care about it at all. But it’s still pretty cool that you can charge your device by laying it down on a surface.

Either way, Nomad has a solution, and we’ve been using it for just shy of a week. The $229.95 Base Station Pro is a large high-end leather-built wireless charger. It’s not a bunch of wireless charging coils stacked on top of one another, but instead, it uses “FreePower” wireless charging tech from Aira.

Yes, it’s expensive, but it also works really well. The main pro? It’s the easiest wireless charger to use, as you don’t need to place your device in an exact spot.

Easy setup

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Out of the box, there’s basically no setup required with the Base Station Pro. It’s as high-end as any other Nomad product. You get the charging pad itself, a 30-watt power brick, a braided USB-C to USB-C cable and a few international adapters. Although, if you’re like us, chances are you won’t be traveling soon.

First, find a spot for the Base Station Pro — it’s a big charging pad at 8.81 inches by 5.59 inches. And it’s pretty thin at just 0.47 inches. It’s an aluminum build with a leather top. High-end is a strong theme here, both with looks and the way it feels. It looks great on a nightstand, a countertop and even a desk. (It lived in all three of these places during our testing.)

The bottom of the Base Station Pro has two long rubber grips that ensure the aluminum bottom doesn’t scratch any surfaces. It also doesn’t let you move or push this wireless charger by accident. It’s essentially two feet for this to stand on.

From the top down, the entirety is not coated in leather. About an inch down or so is where it begins, and there’s an aluminum bezel at the top. It looks pretty nice, and the Base Station Pro has a pretty stealthy color profile. It’s a mix of black and dark grays all around. There’s a single USB-C port on the back, and the front has an array of three LED notification lights. Simply give it power and you’re good to go. As you place a device on the left, middle, right or really anywhere on the pad, you’ll see the lights turn on, showing a minimum of one or a maximum of three devices drawing power.

Nomad paid a lot of attention to the design here as well. The lights aren’t abrasively bright or too dim; they’re kind of just right. As you lay a device on the Base Station Pro, the corresponding LED will gently light up. When you take that device off, it slowly fades. This makes it ideal for use on a nightstand.