The transition to quarantining this summer has allowed us to find ways to safely entertain ourselves while enjoying the sunshine. While restaurants, bars and other attractions are starting to open with limited capacity in certain areas of the country, many people naturally still want to avoid areas where germs and bacteria can easily spread.

A picnic is the perfect solution to that, allowing us to have a fun time while staying safe if we take the right precautions. Better yet, a picnic is the opportunity to create a stylish, curated event special enough to share on social media or celebrate any milestones this summer. If you want to do it right, you might find the below guidance from party planning experts helpful.

How to choose a safe picnic area

When venturing out of the house, you have to be very intentional about keeping a safe distance from others, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. “I suggest finding a spot in a park or beach that is far away from other people, and the best way to find that is to go deep into the park instead of hanging around the edges,” says Seri Kertzner, the chief party officer of Little Miss Party Planner, a Manhattan- and Hamptons-based party planning business. She recommends finding a spot under a tree for ample shade. If there are no trees available, it’s smart to bring your own umbrella.

Regardless of your picnic destination, it all comes down to sticking with your group and regularly washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, avoiding touching too much stuff and wearing your mask when not at your own private setup. Kertzner stresses the importance of spreading your blankets at least 6 feet away from other groups, sticking to your blanket whenever possible and staying mindful of this even while playing games or socializing.

What to bring to a picnic during Covid-19

Picnics are adorable, but you’ll need to remember to bring more than just food and drinks to make it a success. According to Keren Precel, the founder and creative director of New York-based Simply Perfect Events, what you bring to a picnic nowadays isn’t much different than what you’d bring before. Prioritize having ample gloves and face masks available.

“Being thoughtful and ensuring you remember all the essentials will make for a memorable, amazing picnic,” says Kertzner. She recommends making a checklist before you leave to ensure you don’t forget anything at home. She also advises that people avoid foods with ingredients that could spoil in the sun to give yourself one fewer thing to stress about.