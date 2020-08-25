Fitbit has a trio of new devices, each one aimed at providing you with varying levels of health information and insight. In some cases, that means new types of information we haven’t seen in a wearable as of yet. Take the new Fitbit Sense which has a dedicated EDA (that stands for “electrodermal activity”) app that measures your body’s reaction to stress. Something we think we can all use and appreciate right about now.

The third-generation Versa 3 smartwatch and the Inspire 2 fitness band round out Fitbit’s 2020 holiday lineup. The Sense will sell for $329, the Versa 3 at $229 and the Inspire 2 will cost $99.95. All three are available to preorder, with deliveries beginning in late September.

But before you click on a link and try to buy a shiny new gadget, let’s take a closer look at the three new devices.

Fitbit Inspire 2

PHOTO: Fitbit

The Inspire 2 includes all of the standard features you’ve come to expect from Fitbit. As the only fitness band included in today’s announcement, it comes with 10-day battery life, and an always-on heart rate monitor that can watch your personal heart rate zones for high or low alerts. It also features sleep tracking, including sleep scores to help you keep track of how rested you are.

You’ll be able to read notifications from your phone on the vertical screen, and if you use an Android device, you’ll even be able to reply to messages directly from your wrist.

The band comes with a free one year subscription to Fitbit Premium, which unlocks deeper insights into your fitness and health data. For example, you’ll be able to see more stats and a deeper breakdown of your sleep score to help you get more rest.

The slim design comes in white, black or pink – or as Fitbit calls it – desert rose.

The Inspire 2 is $99.95 and available for pre-order right now. It