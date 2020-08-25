CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

With people shopping at Amazon more than ever, having a credit card that will maximize the rewards you earn at Amazon is vital. By using the right credit card, you can earn cash back — as much as 5% on every purchase — or points and miles to put toward future travel. Or, you might want a card that will extend the manufacturer’s warranty in the case of loss or damage.

We’ve gone through hundreds of options and picked out six of the best credit cards for your Amazon purchases. Our list offers an array of cash back, points and perks — a card for everyone depending on your needs.

The best credit cards for Amazon

Citi® Double Cash Card: Best for cash back

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for flexible rewards

Blue Cash Preferred® from American Express: Best for Amazon gift cards

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature: Best for Amazon Prime members

American Express® Gold Card: Best for purchase and return protection

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: Best for simple travel rewards

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card: Best for businesses

How did we choose our best credit cards to use at Amazon? Let’s dive into each of these cards and see how they compare to one another.