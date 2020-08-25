New Delhi (CNN) Rescue workers in western India are hopeful that they can save 19 people still trapped under the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed Monday evening in the state of Maharashtra.

State and federal first responders are using specially trained dogs to help dig through the remains of the structure, which is located in Raigad district's Mahad city, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Mumbai, and believe that it's possible survivors still remain.

The building collapsed at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The third, fourth and fifth floors were all "completely collapsed," according to Anupam Srivastava of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), but officials are hopeful that air pockets in the parking lot and on the first floor have allowed people to survive.

Residents told emergency workers that when they ran out of the building, the pillars in the parking lot were "still vibrating," meaning they could have withstood the collapse.

Srivastava said "it is possible that the first floor may be intact," but that responders "can't see it below the debris."

