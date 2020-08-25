(CNN) Australia's record-breaking 2019-20 bushfires were likely made worse by climate change, an inquiry has found, warning that such devastating wildfires are likely to happen again.

Next time, the fires could even be "potentially worse," according to the report , which was released Tuesday.

The New South Wales (NSW) Bushfire Inquiry was formed in January and examined the worst Australian fire season on record.

The report categorized the fires as "extreme, and extremely unusual," but warned "it is clear that we should expect fire seasons like 2019-20, or potentially worse, to happen again."

It also said climate change "clearly played a role in the conditions that led up to the fires and in the unrelenting conditions that supported the fires to spread, but climate change does not explain everything that happened."

