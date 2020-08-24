Scott Peterson's death sentence overturned by California Supreme Court

(CNN) California's Supreme Court on Monday reversed the death sentence handed down to Scott Peterson for the 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn son.

The high court found that the trial itself was fair and the murder convictions stand.

In an automatic appeal, which was first filed with the Supreme Court in 2012, the court found that potential jurors were dismissed erroneously, in part due to their general objections to the death penalty.

"While a court may dismiss a prospective juror as unqualified to sit on a capital case if the juror's views on capital punishment would substantially impair his or her ability to follow the law, a juror may not be dismissed merely because he or she has expressed opposition to the death penalty as a general matter," the opinion states.

The case has been remanded to a lower court to determine Peterson's penalty.

