LeBron James and the Green Bay Packers are among those speaking out on the Wisconsin police shooting

(CNN) LeBron James and the Green Bay Packers are among those in professional sports who responded on social media Monday to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game Monday, James called for justice in a Twitter post linked to the video showing the Sunday incident in which Blake, a Black man, was shot and critically injured by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Video of the shooting, released on Facebook, sparked protests in the city.

"And y'all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This sh*t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE," James said.

James has been among the most outspoken NBA players when it comes to social justice.

