Hamdi Ulukaya is the founder and chief executive officer of the Greek yogurt brand Chobani, the second largest overall yogurt manufacturer in the US. Claire Babineaux-Fontenot is the chief executive officer of Feeding America, the largest hunger relief and food rescue organization in the US. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Over the next few weeks, Congress and the Trump administration will decide whether a quarter of America's children will have enough to eat each day.

Lawmakers in DC must put political differences aside and start to consider the millions of children and families struggling every day.

There are two clear solutions to this problem:

One is to increase the maximum benefit for people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by 15% for the duration of this economic crisis. SNAP is the best nutrition program for America's children and provides families with the means to purchase food in their communities.

This aid can help reduce the need for charitable assistance by putting money for food into the hands of people who need it most.

Both Congress and the Executive Branch will be considering these solutions in the midst of our society's long-overdue reassessment of equality, inclusion, and justice in America.

Nonprofits and concerned businesses have stepped up to try to help. Feeding America's network of food banks, volunteers and donors, with partners like the yogurt manufacturer Chobani, are doing all we can, but we can't do it alone. We need our leaders in Congress to help and support the millions of children who have lost reliable meals and the nourishment they need to grow and thrive.