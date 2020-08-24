(CNN) As the coronavirus pandemic gained traction in the United States, internet searches for key words related to panic attacks and acute anxiety spiked.

Google searches for anxiety symptoms from mid-March to mid-May were the highest they've been in the history of the search engine, according to researchers at the Qualcomm Institute's Center for Data Driven Health at the University of California San Diego.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In particular, anxiety and panic attack searches corresponded to major news events, including March 16, when social distancing guidelines were put in place nationally; and March 29, when those guidelines were extended.

Queries also spiked on April 3, when US President Donald Trump announced face mask recommendations; and on April 11, when the US surpassed Italy in the number of coronavirus deaths.

Read More