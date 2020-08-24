As the summer days grow shorter, students are getting ready to return to classrooms, many of which will remain remote.

Though remote or virtual learning may have been a challenge for students and teachers alike in the spring, with a few months of virtual instruction under their belts, teachers have been spending the summer brainstorming how to make the most of the fall.

“Remote learning was not fantastic, but we’re not giving up on it. I’m already planning on things to do better,” says Caitlin Palumbo, a fourth grade teacher in Brooklyn, New York. “I will make it better so that it’s more substantial and meaningful. I don’t want people to throw it out the window.”

PHOTO: iStock

While teachers are working hard to start the school year strong, the unique environment does require some additional effort on parents’ ends. Lots of parents have been feeling pressure to take on the role of the teacher entirely, but that’s not necessary. Instead, according to these teachers, parents and educators will need to work as a team to meet a shared goal of educating the next generation in the midst of a global pandemic.

“It’s a partnership, and when I talk to parents, I always want them to know that I don’t expect them to do my job,” says Palumbo. “Anything parents do at home is already unbelievable. This has brought on so much stress for parents. I want them to know that I’ll do whatever I can to help.”

While much of remote learning revolves around screens and technology, we talked to teachers to get their take on strategies and tools that parents can deploy to set their students up for a successful semester.

How to set up a virtual classroom

When boundaries between home, work and school have deteriorated, routine is paramount. “Consistency is key,” says Adriane Musacchio, a tenth grade global history teacher from Brooklyn, New York. “If possible, try to make your child a schedule and have them stick to it.”

While scheduling work time is important, it’s equally important to schedule break times, which are, in fact, helpful to preventing burnout. “Allow for breaks. Many breaks,” says Musacchio. “Adults can’t even sit down for hours straight without a break. Breaks are healthy and will allow for deeper and more meaningful learning to happen. Allow for snack breaks, movement breaks, meditation breaks.”

Here are our picks for products to help you set a schedule and stick to it.

Klutz Best Year Ever! Planner & Gratitude Journal for Kids ($16.99;