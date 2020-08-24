Coffee seltzer, espresso tonic, carbonated cold brew, iced coffee soda — one of these may sound familiar, or maybe this whole sparkling coffee trend is new to you. What is it? Well, it depends who you talk to, but essentially it’s a mix of some kind of coffee and some kind of sparkling drink, and it’s delicious.

If you’ve ever gone to a high-end coffee shop and had a shot of espresso with a sidecar of sparkling water, that’s likely the inspiration for the coffee seltzer drinks we’ve seen trending right now. While recipes have been floating around on the internet for a couple of years, it seems like the dog days of summer have bubbled up the trend again.

Roasters and baristas love to experiment, and many have created their own unique versions of the drink.

A coffee seltzer creation at 2 Queens Coffee PHOTO: 2 Queens Coffee

“We created a beverage that is some vanilla syrup with S.Pellegrino sparkling water and ice, and then we pour a double shot of our espresso on top,” explains T. Martin Higgins, co-owner and head roaster at 2 Queens Coffee in Narrowsburg, New York. “And people went bonkers. People love it. We also have a number of customers who really love it without the vanilla syrup, which gives it the sweetness that some customers really enjoy.”

And it’s not just vanilla that makes for a lovely accent to espresso. “We had an espresso honey tonic on our menu,” says Deena Marlette, general manager of Branch Line in Watertown, Massachusetts. “We have a very engaged staff that loves to experiment, and we obviously allow that because a lot of good things come out of it.”

Like many of our most innovative creations, coffee seltzers offer a chance for real experimentation.

“We were playing around with the idea of a coffee seltzer, but everything was really bitter,” Marlette explains. “We knew we wanted to sweeten it a little bit, but sugar really didn’t just seem like our thing. First we tried sugar. We tried even some mocha powder and things like that. And we really loved the idea of honey in there and just, it hit all the right notes and [turned] into this really pleasing, cool coffee drink that did really well for us.”

The espresso honey tonic at Branch Line PHOTO: Emily Hagen

Both experts we spoke with had different techniques for mixing their drinks, with Marlette saying, “We start off with honey, then we pour the espresso, then we top it off with tonic water. No ice.”

“I personally do it seltzer first, the