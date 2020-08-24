Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, honors the labor movement and American workers, and means an extra day off at work or school; it’s also one of your last chances to save big on tons of items before the holiday season hits.

Whether you’re looking for savings on specific items like a new TV or a mattress — or you’re just interested in browsing through the best deals to find something you may not even know you need — you can be sure that Underscored will be on top of the best Labor Day sales you need to know about. Be sure to keep an eye on our site, as our Labor Day coverage will begin soon.

When do Labor Day sales start?

This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, and while the most exciting deals will certainly be live throughout the entire long weekend — September 5 through September 7 — there will still be plenty of sales to shop in the week or two leading up to the holiday.

Which products will see the best Labor Day deals?

Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still expecting to see plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, from end-of-season discounts on summery apparel to cold-weather clothes you’ll wear over the next few months as temperatures drop.

Which retailers are having Labor Day sales?

Similar to other holidays like Memorial Day, many retailers will be running major promotions tied to Labor Day Weekend. That includes mega-retailers like Amazon and Walmart, which should both feature deals on big-ticket items across categories. Think: AirPods, mattresses and more.

If you’re looking to save on furniture, decor and other items for the home, you’ll certainly find savings at Lowe’s, The Home Depot (both of which already have Labor Day deals live now!) and internet-favorite Wayfair. Those specifically in need of new appliances should shop those retailers as well as Best Buy (which will also offer savings on electronics) and Macy’s (which is also sure to have deals on clothes, cosmetics, shoes, accessories and more).

