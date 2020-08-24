Last year, Capital One launched another option for customers to use their credit card miles or cash back when it added Amazon’s “Shop with Points” program to its redemption options. But while you’re still typically better off redeeming your Capital One miles for travel statement credits or with partner loyalty programs, Amazon just launched a promotion that could save you a decent amount of money if you use Capital One miles to cover even just a part of your next Amazon purchase.

Capital One credit card holders targeted for this new offer can save $20 on a purchase of $80 or more when using their miles or cash back at Amazon from now through September 30. And even though this isn’t the best return on your Capital One miles, you’re only required to use 1 mile for the discount to apply, and can then pay for the rest of your purchase with your Capital One credit card.

Targeted Capital One credit card holders can get $20 off a purchase of $80 or more at Amazon. PHOTO: Amazon

Not everyone will be eligible for this offer, but to find out if you’re targeted — and to learn how to apply the discount to your next Amazon order — follow these steps.

How to save money at Amazon with your Capital One credit card

Many Capital One credit card holders can now elect to redeem their rewards at Amazon. This includes customers with the Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card, just to name a few.

To start, Capital One card holders will need to link their credit card to their Amazon account and enroll in the “Shop with Points” payment option. You can click on this link to add your card to Amazon and the “Shop with Points” program, or look for it under the “Your Account” tab on Amazon’s website.