Japan's Shinzo Abe returns to hospital on day he becomes country's longest-serving Prime Minister

Tokyo (CNN) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to the hospital on Monday on the day he became the country's longest serving head of government in terms of consecutive days in office.

Abe, leader of the world's third-largest economy, has now served 2,799 consecutive days as Prime Minister -- surpassing the previous record set by his great-uncle, Prime Minister Eisaku Sato, who stepped down in 1972.

The Prime Minister gave brief comments to reporters after leaving the hospital Monday. He did not say what was ailing him, but expressed support to "those who have supported me even during very difficult times."

"Today I learned more about last week's test, and I've taken an additional test. While seeing to my health, I would like to do my best in my work. I will address the matter about the additional test (in the future)," he said, without specifying what test he actually took.

Abe suffers from colitis, a non-curable inflammatory bowel disease, which forced him to resign during his first sting as the country's leader from 2006 to 2007. He became Prime Minister again in 2012, finally closing a revolving door of Japanese leaders.

