Police clash with protesters in Lafayette, Louisiana after police fatally shoot 31-year-old Black man

(CNN) Protesters and police clashed in Lafayette, Louisiana a day after police fatally shot Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man, outside a convenience store.

On Saturday night, protesters blocked traffic as they gathered on Moss Street in Lafayette near a police precinct to protest Pellerin's death, CNN affiliate KATC reported

Police in riot gear gave a 10-minute warning before releasing flares and smoke canisters into the crowd of protesters, KATC reported.

Afterward, Interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan drew a distinction between protesters who organized an event earlier in the day and those who he said "choose to be malicious." He said people blocked important roadways and started several fires in a grass area, and police observed some throwing fireworks into one of their buildings.

"Our intent is not going to be to just let people disrupt our town and put our citizens and our motorists and our neighborhood in danger. We're going to use those resources that we have and those other agencies and we're going to enforce these laws," he said.