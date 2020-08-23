These must-listen podcasts are raising marginalized voices

(CNN) 'Listen.' It's more than a directive or a sassy retort. It's an imperative.

As the nation contends with its racist history and how best to heal, curious ears are turning toward new voices.

Voices that for centuries have cried out and were met with silence, violence or both. Voices from communities that did not have the privilege of securing justice for themselves.

Voices that, in a digital age, are now widely accessible to anyone who is ready to listen -- through podcasts.

Here are a few podcasts you should listen to; shows that will take you on a journey you may not have been on or understood.

Read More