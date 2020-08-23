Hundreds of Philadelphia firefighters battle six-alarm blaze at warehouse complex

(CNN) More than 250 firefighters with the Philadelphia Fire Department spent more than nine hours battling a massive six-alarm blaze at a warehouse complex that broke out early Sunday morning.

One firefighter was injured in the fire, which is now under control, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said at an onsite press briefing Sunday morning. Agencies are still on the scene dousing hot spots.

"A six-alarm fire is the largest fire that we've had since early 2016, before I arrived here in Philadelphia," Thiel said.

A six-alarm fire entails bringing "roughly half of the on-duty strength" of the fire department, he added, noting that an oil refinery fire in June 2019 was only a three-alarm blaze.

The fire department was initially dispatched at roughly 2:07 a.m, and the blaze escalated to a six-alarm fire over the course of three hours. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find fire on the roof line of one of the warehouse complex buildings.

Companies arrived after 2 a.m. to find fire on the roofline of this building on Stokley Street in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. It's now at six alarms, meaning about 200 PFD members are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/SKDzjcV9RV — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 23, 2020

