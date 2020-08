A driver for UPS is accused of a series of highway shootings in Oregon

(CNN) A driver for UPS was arrested in a series of interstate shootings spanning three counties in southwest Oregon, authorities said.

Kenneth Ayers, 49, from Roseburg, was arrested a day after an August 19 incident in which a woman was shot while driving on Interstate 5. He is a suspect in six other interstate shootings that happened in May, June and July in Josephine, Jackson and Douglas counties, Oregon State Police said.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person, authorities said. The final shooting linked to the suspect involved the woman shot Wednesday. She was treated at a hospital and released, police said. No one was injured in the other shootings.

How police tracked down the suspect

After the initial shooting on May 12, investigators believed that a UPS truck could be involved, police said.

