University forces professor to change syllabus that threatened to dismiss students who argue against BLM, abortion or same-sex marriage

(CNN) A professor at Iowa State University has come under fire for threatening to discipline students who submit projects or papers opposing abortion, the Black Lives Matter movement or same-sex marriage.

The threat was made in the professor's English 250 syllabus, which was posted online and released by the Young America's Foundation (YAF) on Monday. The conservative group said a "whistleblower" tipped them off about the threat.

In the syllabus, the professor says the course's goal is to help students "develop skills in written, oral, visual, and electronic communication."

It also includes a "GIANT WARNING" for students: "Any instances of othering that you participate in intentionally (racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, sorophobia, transphobia, classism, mocking of mental health issues, body shaming, etc) in class are grounds for dismissal from the classroom," the syllabus read.

"The same goes for any papers/projects: you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn't deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously."

The syllabus published by the professor.

