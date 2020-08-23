How to watch the Indy 500 this Sunday

(CNN) The 104th running of NASCAR's Indianapolis 500 takes place this weekend. And like most sporting events these days, the race will take place without fans in the stands.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in May, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. This is the first time the Indy 500 will be held without spectators.

NASCAR has already held a number of races without spectators, so this is nothing new. Despite the lack of spectators, the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is still one of the biggest races of the year.

The 500-mile race spreads out over 200 laps and takes nearly three hours to complete.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the race:

Read More