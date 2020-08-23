Two Florida teachers turned their students' desks into little Jeeps to make social distancing less scary

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Teachers across the United States are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom. But as coronavirus cases rise, many worry that young children's excitement will quickly turn into fear.

That's why two first grade teachers in DeLand, Florida, decided to transform their students' desks into little Jeeps.

Patricia Dovi, 35, and Kim Martin, 51, of St. Barnabas Episcopal School spent a week redesigning the desks, which feature construction paper tires, headlights and license plates. The desks have three-sided plastic dividers that serve as windshields and side windows as well as sneeze guards.

The desks, which are spaced far apart, are the only place where students are permitted to remove their face masks.

Martin said their goal was to create a space for students to feel comfortable while following health and safety guidelines.

Read More