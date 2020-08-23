A California firefighter was robbed as he battled a blaze in Santa Cruz

(CNN) A California firefighter's wallet was stolen out of his work vehicle and his bank account was drained while he was battling a blaze, officials said. It was the latest robbery to occur amid fear and panic over wildfires in Santa Cruz.

"It's absolutely disgusting behavior, I can't, frankly, I can't believe that somebody would actually have the nerve to break into a firefighter's vehicle or enter their vehicle to steal something from them when they're there to protect the community. Honestly it blows me away," Chief Deputy Chris Clark with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference on Sunday.

Officials said they are still investigating who stole the firefighter's wallet. The incident follows a case of looting that occurred days prior.

Five people were arrested for targeting homes of residents evacuated due to wildfires in Santa Cruz County, the sheriff's department said Friday on Facebook

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office received reports on Friday of looters in a neighborhood. Deputies responded to the scene and attempted to stop two vehicles. One stopped and the other attempted to flee, but wound up in a ditch.

Read More