Black and white tegu lizard sighted for the first time in South Carolina

(CNN) South Carolina officials have documented the first confirmed sighting of a black and white tegu lizard, a non-native species that can have a detrimental impact on the state's wildlife.

"Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise."

Black and white tegu lizards established themselves in Georgia and Florida, "likely as a result of release or escape," according to the news release. As a non-native species, the animals are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations.

The SCDNR has received multiple sighting reports since May, but this is the first time it has been confirmed. The species does not pose a threat to pet dogs or cats, and are not considered aggressive toward people.

Officials are urging anyone who spots one of these lizards to take a photo and report where and when it was seen.