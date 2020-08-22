Graffiti denying the Holocaust was found at a massacre site in France

(CNN) Both the French president and prime minister are calling for justice after graffiti denying the Holocaust was found at a memorial center in the French village of Oradour-sur-Glane this week.

"Liar" had been painted over the words "martyr" and "when the truth" on a wall at the Centere de la Mémoire, a memory center honoring those slain in the World War II massacre that took place in the village where the center is located, said Philippe Lacroix, the mayor of Oradour-sur-Glane.

The president of the center informed Lacroix of the incident on Friday, Lacroix told CNN affiliate BFMTV.

Police are searching for those responsible, Lacroix said, but it was obvious to him that it was clearly "support for a denier."

The village of Oradour-sur-Glane was the site of a massacre in World War II, when German troops destroyed the entire village on June 10, 1944, killing 642 people.

Read More