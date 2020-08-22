Gulf Coast on alert as simultaneous tropical storms threaten

(CNN) Gulf Coast residents need to pay attention as not one, but two tropical systems could impact the area in the coming days.

The first system to watch is Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently over Puerto Rico. This system is expected to move northwest in the coming days and head toward Hispaniola and Cuba.

The second system, Tropical Storm Marco, is just east of the Yucatan Peninsula. This system is expected to move across the peninsula as it dumps several inches of rain before continuing north toward the US.

Having two systems so close to the US at the same time complicates things to say the least.

"It's always tough to predict hurricanes, especially their intensity," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen says. "In this case, it's tough to say at this point which storm will be the strongest. The storms could potentially interact with each other and that makes this forecast (or two) even more complicated."

