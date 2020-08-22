Louisiana officials are investigating the police shooting of a 31-year-old Black man

(CNN) Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man who was fatally shot Friday night during an encounter with officers from the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers were called to a Lafayette convenience store shortly after 8 p.m. Friday to respond to a "disturbance involving a person armed with a knife," according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police

The police found Pellerin in the store's parking lot with a knife, the statement says. When officers tried to apprehend him, Pellerin left and officers followed on foot. The police used Tasers as they pursued him, the statement says, "but they were ineffective."

The officers shot Pellerin as he tried to enter a convenience store along NW Evangeline Thruway, according to Louisiana State Police. Pellerin was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State police said no officers were injured and that the investigation is "active and ongoing." No further information was available.