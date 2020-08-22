A Taco Bell employee saved a man's life after he passed out in the drive-thru

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A Taco Bell employee in Tennessee is being hailed a hero for saving a man's life after he passed out in the drive-thru.

Sonja Nixon Frazier, the night shift manager at a Taco Bell restaurant in Clarksville, doesn't usually work during the day. But on August 12, in a fortunate turn of events, she happened to be on duty when she and two coworkers noticed a car driving in the wrong direction.

"We saw the driver was slumped over the wheel so we ran to him and pulled him out of the car," Frazier, 37, told CNN. "I checked for a pulse and found that it was vague. I almost couldn't find it at first. My coworker called 911, but I noticed his fingertips, his ears, and his lips were all blue."

Frazier immediately flipped him over and began performing CPR while talking to the man and telling him everything was going to be okay. After approximately 11 minutes of CPR, first responders arrived at the scene and took over.

"I saw him grab one of their arms when they were lifting him up in the stretcher and that was when I knew he would be okay," Frazier said. "I don't look at myself as a hero. This is what I was supposed to do. It doesn't matter who he was or what skin color he had. I knew I was there to save his life. But it really was overwhelming emotionally. After I just smoked a cigarette and cried."

Sonja Nixon Frazier, right, and her two children.

Read More