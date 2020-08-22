Syracuse University suspends 23 students after 'incredibly reckless' gathering

(CNN) An "incredibly reckless" gathering has brought the suspensions of 23 Syracuse University students, school officials say in a letter.

The gathering was Wednesday night about 10 p.m., wrote the dean of students, Marianne Thomson, and the head of public safety, chief Bobby Maldonado, on Thursday.

The two called the gathering "incredibly reckless behavior."

Syracuse University is investigating and reviewing security footage, interviewing witnesses and "processing a number of tips," according to the letter

In a separate campus-wide letter Thursday, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie said the gathering of first-year students "may have done damage enough to shut down campus, including residence halls and in-person learning, before the academic semester even begins."