An 18-year-old woman drowned near a Minnesota dam after carrying several children to safety, police say

(CNN) Minnesota police say 18-year-old Raina Lynn Neeland drowned after carrying several children to safety who were nearby a dam.

Police responded to a call about a drowning on Monday evening, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office. Clearwater County is about 250 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Witnesses told officers several children had been swimming in a river near the Clearwater Dam on Clearwater Lake.

Some got caught up in rushing waters that came from the dam and according to police, "could not free themselves."

"The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain received recently," the sheriff's office said.

