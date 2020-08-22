New Mexico city to pay $6.5 million to the family of a man who died in police custody

(CNN) A New Mexico city has agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement deal with the family of a Mexican-American man who died in police custody in February.

The city of Las Cruces has agreed to pay $6.5 million to the family of Antonio Valenzuela, who died during a traffic stop by Las Cruces police, according to a settlement agreement obtained by CNN. Former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser allegedly used a vascular neck restraint on Valenzeula, a maneuver which has since been banned by the department during apprehensions.

"The parties agreed that the city denies liability for the incident," the city said in a statement about the civil settlement to CNN.

It continued, "The police department has never authorized, provided training, or implemented a policy that allows the use of choke holds and has prohibited the use. The use of vascular neck restraint, which is not a choke hold, was prohibited by policy by the former chief of police. It is well established law that police officers are already required to intervene in instances where another officer violates a person's civil rights."