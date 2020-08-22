Jack Sherman, an early guitarist with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies at 64

(CNN) Jack Sherman, a guitarist who played on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' debut album, has died at 64, the band announced on Instagram.

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform," the post reads.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Not included in Hall induction

