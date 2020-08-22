Rescue crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

(CNN) The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

Units are clearing the scene and the state police will not be providing any further updates, the state police said.

The victim from last nights drowning has been recovered by DPD and DFD divers. Units are clearing the scene now. This is the final update. pic.twitter.com/9g2ssk0and — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 22, 2020

Johnson went missing Friday after attempting to rescue swimmers in distress, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells CNN.

Sgt. Sivad Johnson, a 26-year veteran Detroit firefighter who was off duty and with his 10-year-old daughter, jumped into the Detroit River near Belle Isle after three girls signaled they were having trouble swimming, Fornell said.

A civilian also jumped in and rescued one girl. Boaters rescued the other two, he said.

Read More