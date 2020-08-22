Rescue crews search for off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

(CNN) Police and firefighters in Detroit are searching for a first responder who went missing Friday after attempting to rescue swimmers in distress, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells CNN.

Sgt. Sivad Johnson, a 26-year veteran Detroit firefighter who was off duty and with his 10-year-old daughter, jumped into the Detroit River near Belle Isle after three girls signaled they were having trouble swimming, Fornell said.

A civilian also jumped in and rescued one girl. Boaters rescued the other two, he said.

Once everyone was out of the water, Johnson's daughter realized her father was not among the crowd and called police to let them know he was still in the water, Fornell said.

Police and fire officials searched for his body until 3 a.m. ET Saturday and later resumed the search using sonar equipment, according to Fornell.

