South Carolina official faces criticism for dressing in traditional Arab clothing to play a terrorist in a training exercise

(CNN) A civil rights group is calling for an investigation into a South Carolina councilman who posted a photo of himself dressed in traditional Arab and Islamic attire to portray a terrorist in a tactical training exercise.

Tommy Newell, a councilman for District 4 in Berkeley County, which is in the Charleston metropolitan area, posted the photo on Facebook. In the photo, he's wearing a kaffiyeh, a traditional Arab headdress, and brown thobe, an ankle-length tunic.

"I had the ultimate and absolute honor of playing a terrorist (Shiek of Berkeley County) in a training exercise for our American Badasses," Newell said in the post, which has since been deleted. "I don't care if me cussing hurts your little feelings cupcake!!! These men and women are the reason this country is feared and loved by other countries."

Other people in the photo also wore headdresses and tunics. One wore a niqab, a full-face veil worn by many Muslim women.

Councilman Tommy Newell's post on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) lambasted the photo as offensive and dangerous.

Read More