Man wins $1 million lottery with the numbers his family has played for 50 years

(CNN) It took 50 years, but an Australian man's lucky lottery numbers finally came through to win him $1 million.

The Brisbane man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six numbers in the August 17 Gold lotto drawing using the numbers his father picked decades ago.

"They're my dad's numbers. They're some family birth dates and other numbers. My family's been playing them for about 50 years," he said in a statement released by the Lott, Australia's official lotteries

He said he kept his dad's numbers -- 20, 31, 10, 22, 37 and 12 -- and has been playing them consistently for some time.

Lottery officials called the winner at work to let him know about his prize.

Read More