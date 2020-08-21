Gulf Coast on alert as two tropical systems could threaten at the same time

(CNN) Residents from Texas to Florida need to prepare for TWO tropical systems that could impact the area in the coming days.

The first system to watch is Tropical Storm Laura, which is about 250 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, Saba and St. Eustatius. Additional watches were posted for Culebra and Vieques in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

9:05 AM EDT: NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that TD 13 has strengthened to Tropical Storm #Laurahttps://t.co/meGFS0Han4 pic.twitter.com/m85ApKXFeE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2020

The second system, Tropical Depression Fourteen (TD-14), is about 150 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras. A hurricane watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico. A tropical storm warning has been issued in Honduras from the border with Nicaragua westward to Punta Castilla, according to the National Hurricane Center . A warning is posted in Nicaragua from Puerto Cabezas northward. A warning is also posted for the Bay Islands of Honduras, the NHC said.

"Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico late this week and this weekend," the NHC said.

