Wildfires are blazing new records as they burn in 15 Western states

Wildfires burning in the West
A firefighter battles flames in Santa Cruz County, California, on Thursday, August 20.
Wildfires burning in the West
Scorched homes and vehicles are seen in the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa in Napa County, California, on August 20.
Wildfires burning in the West
Peter Koleckar reacts after seeing multiple homes burned in his neighborhood in Bonny Doon, California, on August 20.
Wildfires burning in the West
A forest burns in Bonny Doon on August 20.
Wildfires burning in the West
A man looks at a tree blocking his way while attempting to go home after a fire ravaged Vacaville, California, on August 20.
Wildfires burning in the West
A melted, plastic fence lies on the charred ground after fire swept through Vacaville on August 20.
Wildfires burning in the West
Sarah Hawkins searches through rubble after her Vacaville home was destroyed on August 20.
Wildfires burning in the West
Fire crews maintain a backburn to control the River Fire near the Las Palmas neighborhood in Salinas, California, on Wednesday, August 19.
Wildfires burning in the West
Gina Santos cries in her car after evacuating Vacaville on August 19.
Wildfires burning in the West
People herd cows down Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville on August 19.
Wildfires burning in the West
Flames from the Lightning Complex fires consume a home in Napa County, California, on August 19.